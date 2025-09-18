📆 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is getting two new Game Boy Advance games on September 25

Nintendo is bringing two new Game Boy Advance games to Switch Online on September 25.

The two games are Mr. Driller 2 and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams. Mr Driller 2 is a follow-up to the excellent puzzle game Mr Driller, and was released in 2000. The series started off as an arcade game and later made its way to consoles and Nintendo’s handheld.

Klonoa: Empire of Dreams is a 2D side-scrolling platformer with puzzle elements. It was released in 2001 and serves as a side-story between the original Klonoa: Door to Phantomile (1997) and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil (2001).

Both Mr. Driller 2 and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams were well-received by critics when they launched, and are fine additions to Nintendo’s growing library of Game Boy Advance titles.

The new additions arrive after Nintendo updated the Game Boy Advance app on Switch 2, which brought button remapping, a way to trigger the original boot-up screen, and 1080p resolution when playing in handheld mode.

Remember, you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member to play Game Boy Advance games. They’re one of the many perks locked to Nintendo’s higher subscription tier, along with N64 games, Mature N64 games, Sega Genesis games, and soon, Virtual Boy games.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can also enjoy free DLC for Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

