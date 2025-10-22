📆 Luigi’s Mansion, a cult classic GameCube game, is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 30

👻 This means all the Luigi’s Mansion games will be playable on Switch 2

👍 The Switch Online version includes save states, a CRT filter, button remapping, and an HD resolution bump

🙏 Fans are still hoping for a Switch 2 update for Luigi’s Mansion 3 to improve performance and resolution

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo has revealed that one of the best GameCube games of all time is coming to its Switch Online service on October 30.

Luigi’s Mansion, a launch game for Nintendo’s beloved purple cube, will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users. It means you’ll be able to play every entry in the Luigi’s Mansion series on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Luigi’s Mansion may not have sold a trillion copies or even received the highest review scores when it launched, but it’s since become a cult classic among Nintendo fans. The gorgeous graphics, spooky atmosphere and lovableness of Luigi all combine to make an excellent title.

Like all GameCube games on the Switch Online service, you’ll be able to create save states, use a CRT filter, and remap your buttons. The game also benefits from a much-needed HD resolution bump over the original.

Luigi’s Mansion was already teased to come to Nintendo Switch Online when GameCube support was announced, but it’s nice to see it join the list of titles so soon. The addition of Luigi’s Mansion follows Chibi-Robo and Super Mario Strikers, which means there are now six GameCube games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to enjoy.

However, we’re still patiently waiting for Nintendo to release a Switch 2 update to Luigi’s Mansion 3 – the best-selling title in the series. The game would benefit immensely if it received a performance and resolution update, and it would only spur more sales.

The last first-party title to receive a free Switch 2 update from Nintendo was Splatoon 3, which feels like a long time ago now. Hopefully, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is next on the list.

Up next: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD review: A pleasing Nintendo Switch port of a great 3DS game

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.