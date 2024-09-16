🦑 Nintendo is calling time on Splatoon 3

👋 The game won’t receive any more regular updates moving forward

🎃 Themed events will still take place, as will weapon balancing adjustments

🆕 It’s likely Nintendo is readying a new Splatoon for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo is ending its regular support for Splatoon 3 after “two ink-credible years”. The announcement was posted on X following the conclusion of the game’s recent Grand Festival event.

Splatoon 3 launched on September 9, 2022, and was another big success for Nintendo. It’s likely that we’ll see the franchise return in some form for Nintendo Switch 2, and due to its popularity in Nintendo’s home nation of Japan, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Splatoon 4 released during the system’s first year on sale.

Splatoon 3 players will be pleased to know that the game will still celebrate events like Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights with some returning themes. Updates for weapon adjustments will also be released as needed, and Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will continue for the time being.

Splatoon 3 received the same similar two-year window of post-launch content updates as its predecessor Splatoon 2, and it reviewed well, achieving the same Metacritic score of 83 as the first game.

Even though Nintendo has ended support for Splatoon 3, the game is still worth picking up. The game includes a single-player campaign, plenty of additional modes and a healthy player base. This isn’t another Concord, basically.

Nintendo will want to ensure it has a compelling lineup of software when it launches the Switch 2. It’ll also need to encourage those who are happy with the current console with new games and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. Splatoon 4, or a variant of the franchise on Switch 2, would certainly help Nintendo make its case.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.