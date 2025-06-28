The next Nintendo Switch 2 restock is at Best Buy (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 The next Nintendo Switch 2 restock will happen on July 1, 2025

🚨 We sent alerts for the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle last week

🏷️ Best Buy is scheduled to have an in-store restock of the console on Tuesday

🌟 Walmart is expected to have a Nintendo Switch 2 restock in mid-July

💬 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers can enter our Substack Chat for 1:1 help and get alerts about the specific restock time

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

Thousands of The Shortcut subscribers were able to easily buy a Nintendo Switch 2 using our links and accurate reporting, but millions still want the new console. That’s why we’re tracking the next set of restocks for July 2025.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock later in July, following a sellout this past Wednesday. However, Best Buy will actually jump ahead and offer the console on Tuesday, July 1, at Best Buy stores nationwide.

Want a leg up? The Shortcut subscribers get an early notification when stores in the US have Switch 2 in stock. Our Substack Chat offers the fastest links to buy it.

The perfect Switch 2 restock testimonial in The Shortcut’s Chat. We have exclusive tips on how to secure a console (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

The next Switch 2 restock in the US

It’s been almost one month since the Switch 2 launch on June 5 (see our Nintendo Switch 2 review), and the hype for the new console continues. In some parts of the United States, like the Midwest, it’s sitting on shelves for a few hours. In major metropolitan areas, like NYC and Los Angeles, Nintendo Switch 2 is impossible to find in stock readily.

Even some of the best Switch 2 accessories, like the All-In-One case, are still sold out. That’s why The Shortcut is constantly reporting on Switch 2 restock and sending out push notifications to you. Matt Swider on X sends out alerts in the Substack Chat and on X.

Get Nintendo Switch 2 restock alerts from Matt Swider (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Walmart’s July Switch 2 restock

Walmart is another large store in the US that frequently restocks the Nintendo Switch 2. It always has the most inventory of the console and always happens online (not in stores), making the quest to buy a Switch 2 from Walmart a frantic experience. It often sells out in minutes after overloading Walmart’s servers. Recently, Walmart implemented a paywall by requiring a Walmart+ subscription for the first hour. Few people in the US were able to purchase the Switch 2 without Walmart+ during the last drop.

Going forward, we’ll likely see a Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock during the middle of July, according to its historical timing, some time around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date. We usually get a heads up about when and how many Switch 2 consoles will be in stock during each drop, and we relay that information to readers of The Shortcut.

The Shortcut’s Nintendo Switch 2 news reporting

The Shortcut has developed authority on Nintendo Switch 2 restock information, as thousands of gamers were able to get a console because of our fast and reliable notifications. We don’t just report on restocks and let the links sit there – we actively push out notifications to subscribers via email and in our Substack Chat.

The Shortcut is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack and specializes in helping US consumers find the technology products they want at the best prices. During the last two Walmart Switch 2 restocks, our early notifications, thanks to our exclusive sources, helped people prepare five hours in advance.

No other tech publication in the US has been able to match The Shortcut’s accuracy. So, if you want a Switch 2, hop into the Chat and turn on notifications on X to get the best information about the next restock.

Have questions? Ask our journalists in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Matt, a trusted technology expert with over 25 years of journalism experience and the former US Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, can be found on social media through X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.