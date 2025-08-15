🆕 GuliKit’s new controller sound like great alternatives to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

👍 They feature anti-drift TMR sticks, Hall effect triggers, and a 30-hour battery life

😴 You can also wake the Switch 2 from sleep but they lack NFC for amiibo and back buttons

🎮 GuliKit ultra-low latency wireless tech should make them ideal for competitive play

Amazon: GuliKit ES Pro

Amazon: GuliKit ES

The Switch 2 Pro Controller is the best controller Nintendo has ever made. I said as much in my glowing Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review.

However, its high price tag of $89.99 – which has slowly increased due to tariffs in the US – may be a barrier for some.

We’ve been waiting for some genuine alternatives to arrive, and it sounds like GuliKit is answering the call with two impressive-sounding controllers.

After revealing the Elves 2 controller last month, the GuliKit ES and ES Pro are available now at Amazon for $24.99 and $29.99, respectively.

The controllers feature Hall effect analog sticks and triggers (the ES Pro also features more precise TMR sensors and an adjustable D-pad). It means they shouldn't develop stick drift, a common problem with other controllers, and something that might affect the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

The ES and ES Pro also include a battery that boasts up to 30 hours of playtime, and PC support. That's 10 hours less than Nintendo's gamepad, but still enough charge not to be annoying.

Also, the controllers can wake the Switch 2 from sleep – a feature not common to other third-party controllers, and even some official Nintendo Switch controllers.

The trade-off? The GuilKit Switch 2 controllers don't support NFC for scanning amiibo, and they're missing the back buttons found on the Switch 2 Pro Controller. That probably won't be a deal-breaker for many, especially at this price.

It's also worth noting that GuliKit claims its wireless tech "delivers the world's lowest 3.25ms delay with 730Hz polling rate in Bluetooth mode on PC, and the lowest 1.87ms delay with 1000Hz polling rate in wired mode." If you're someone who plays competitively, the GuliKit ES and ES Pro sound like great options.

If you've been searching for a more affordable yet fully featured controller for Switch 2, the GuliKit ES and GuliKit ES Pro should be on your radar.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.