Nintendo has confirmed that, just like the game cartridges for the original Switch, the ones for the new Switch 2 console also taste dreadful. This is due to them being coated in denatonium benzoate, a 'bitter-tasting substance' according to Nintendo's own support page.

It's purely a safety precaution to stop children, or anyone really, from eating the small-sized cartridges. The substance isn't harmful, and is the same kind that's designed to stop people biting nails – it really is a horrible tasting item.

Nintendo Switch 2 director Takuhiro Dohta explained to GameSpot that this was intentional as a safety precaution, with the natural reaction being to spit the cartridge out due to its horrible taste, and advised that folks shouldn't even attempt a test lick, as it were.

On the game front, the Switch 2's game sizes may be smaller than you think for some titles – which you probably don’t need to rush out and buy one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards. there are also quite a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games coming from both Nintendo themselves, and from third-party developers, so there will be plenty to play on day one.

The console launches on June 5, although Nintendo has currently delayed pre-orders in the USA, owing to President Trump's tariffs – the current $450 price tag had nothing to do with tariffs, according to Nintendo.

