🙌 The Switch 2 versions of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom look to have options for repairing equipment

👏 This fixes one of the most controversial features of the original games, where you couldn't necessarily repair your favourite weapons

📱 It reportedly comes as part of a daily log-in bonus in the new Zelda Notes app

🆕 The Zelda Notes app is also includes a GPS for finding Shrines, as well as commentary from Princess Zelda

Certain Nintendo Switch titles will receive major boosts for the Switch 2, including two beloved Zelda games: Breath of the Wild and Tears of The Kingdom.

The upgrades include resolution and frame rate bumps, as well as some welcome fixes to game mechanics. In the case of the Switch 2 Edition Zelda games, they reportedly bring a long-requested change to the game's weapon durability system.

According to YouTuber Zeltik, Nintendo is tweaking the durability system with the new Zelda Notes app, whereby you can earn a random bonus when logging on each day. Some of the alleged bonuses include health recovery, stamina recovery, meals, energy cell recharge, and – most importantly – equipment repairs.

This marks a big change from the previous editions of the game, where you had little way of repairing weapons. Previously, equipment would break after use, so your favourite weapons wouldn't last forever.

In addition, while Tears of the Kingdom did support weapon repairs, it only worked on one item at once with a Rock Octorok, and didn't work on amiibo-supported weapons.

The Zelda Notes app also brings handy upgrades such as a GPS-style feature for finding shrines, as well as commentary from Princess Zelda that wasn't in the original game. What's more, the app also features in-game related achievements, unlike other Switch 2 games.

We recently learned that the DLC for Breath of the Wild isn't included with the upgraded Switch 2 edition, and is instead an extra $20 on top of the $70 for the base game. Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are one of the many Nintendo Switch 2 launch games available on June 5.

