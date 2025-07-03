🙌 Best Buy’s 4th of July sale includes discounts on games that have been enhanced for Switch 2

If you’re looking for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch 2, Best Buy’s 4th of July sale currently has several titles on sale that run and look better than ever on Nintendo’s new console.

The Switch titles included in Best Buy’s sale match those offered in Nintendo’s Summer Sale and include:

All three of these titles have received a free update for Switch 2 that increases the resolution, bumps up the frame rate (in the case of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening), and even adds a new way to play with GameShare support.

Other titles worth considering are Animal Crossing New Horizons ($42), Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ($42), and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition ($42) as there’s a high chance Nintendo could release free Switch 2 updates in the future.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is also discounted at $42 (was $60). In my Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD review, I said the game was “a worthy addition to the console’s burgeoning library of classic games and means you can now enjoy two of Luigi’s three haunting adventures on your Nintendo Switch.”

Even games that haven’t been enhanced for Switch 2 run better on Nintendo’s new console. Games that targeted a dynamic resolution will now hit the highest bounds possible, and titles that had shaky frame rates are improved considerably. You’ll also experience much faster loading times.

As for PS5, you can get God of War Ragnarok for $40 (was $70), Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for $30 (was $50), and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $30 (was $70).

If you’re looking for a storage upgrade for PS5, this 4TB WD_Black SSD is a great shout at just $329 (was $379).

Xbox fans can pick up College Football 25 for just $5 (was $30), It Takes Two for $20 (was $40) and Dragon Age: The Veilguard for $20 (was $30).

