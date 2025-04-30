🙏 Nintendo has made a small but useful change to the Switch eShop's interface

📈 It’s changed the 'Charts' page criteria from most downloaded games in two weeks to those with the highest sales in three days

👍 In addition, the 'Current Offers' page has been updated to show more of the top-selling games at the top

It’s designed to combat the prevalence of what some fans had called 'eSlop' on Nintendo's online store

As well as changing its colour scheme to red, Nintendo has made another small but welcome, change to the Switch eShop ahead of the Switch 2’s launch.

Changes have been made to the 'Current Offers' and 'Charts' pages, putting more of a focus on games you may want to play, as opposed to those coined by some as “eSlop”.

According to GVG (thanks, Nintendo Life), the update changes the pages to show games with the “highest sales in the past three days”, where previously it displayed games with the most downloads in the past two weeks.

Nintendo has since changed the parameters to show genuinely top grossing games, inside the top 30 ranking, rather than titles that have just sold a lot due to being ridiculously cheap and constantly on sale.

The 'Current Offers' page has also been updated to reflect this parameter change, with more recognizable games present at the top, although scroll further down and you'll see the old types of games begin to creep back in.

We've also seen some other major changes to the Switch's software in the new Nintendo Switch system update, including the addition of the Virtual Game Cards and GameShare system with the latter having Switch 2 integration. Though some fans aren’t too happy about it.

