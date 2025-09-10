(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

A new Nintendo Direct takes place on September 12

Expect the show to last 60 minutes with a focus on Switch 2 and Switch games

You can tune in from 6am PT / 9pm ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

We should get a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date and some info about Mario’s 40th anniversary

Nintendo has revealed its next presentation will take place this week on Friday, September 12.

The Direct will last for 60 minutes, which is an encouraging sign for those who have been patiently waiting for more Switch 2 updates.

Even though we got a Kirby Air Riders Direct last month and a November release date, we still don’t know when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out. Hopefully, that should change on Friday, as the wait for Samus’ next adventure has spanned seven years.

The Nintendo Direct also comes ahead of Mario’s 40th anniversary. So far, Nintendo has kept quiet about how it plans to celebrate the portly plumber. Could we see another compilation of classic games? Super Mario Odyssey 2? Or perhaps some DLC for Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Your guess is as good as ours, but we expect something big will be announced.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Direct represents Nintendo’s last chance to convince consumers who are still on the fence to buy its new system. It’ll also want to take the spotlight off Sony and Microsoft, which are releasing Ghost of Yotei and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X in October, respectively.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

You can tune in to Nintendo’s YouTube channel on Friday, September 12 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. As it’s a bumper-packed show, we’ll be covering every announcement as a live blog on The Shortcut. It’s a fun way to watch the show (and I could really use the company), so check back on Friday for more.

