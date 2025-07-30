(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

📆 Nintendo has announced a Partner Showcase Nintendo Direct, airing July 31

👀 The event focuses on third-party Switch 2 game announcements, not major reveals from Nintendo

⏳ The presentation will last around 25 minutes and feature games without release dates

👉 Tune in at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST on Nintendo’s YouTube channel

After several weeks of speculation, Nintendo has officially announced a new Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase will take place tomorrow, July 31.

Note that this is a Partner Showcase, and not a typical Nintendo Direct. It means we won’t see any big announcements from Nintendo, which is a shame considering we’re still waiting for a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date.

Instead, the presentation, which is expected to last around 25 minutes, will give third-party developers and publishers the chance to announce their new Switch 2 games.

A quick look at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games lineup shows there’s still plenty of titles without a release date, and we should see even more games make their way to Nintendo’s new console.

It helps that the Nintendo Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time, as third-party publishers will be encouraged to release their games on Switch 2. The bigger a console’s install base, the more consumers a game can reach and potentially sell.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase

We’ll be rounding up all the announcements from the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase in a live blog on The Shortcut, but you can also tune in yourself over at Nintendo’s YouTube Channel. The show begins at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. I’ve also embedded the video below for your convenience.

