The broadcast is expected to last 25 minutes

Expect highlights of upcoming Switch 2 games and (hopefully) some surprises

The event begins at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

9:21am ET: Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming to Switch 2. That makes perfect sense considering we just got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut. Kiwami 2 is out November 13, 2025, and Kiwami is also getting updated for Switch 2 on the same date. Very nice.

9:19am ET: Another sci-fi game next. Cronos: The New Dawn is out September 5, 2025. Looks pretty interesting.

9:17am ET: I forgot Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Switch 2. The footage looks a little… rough. If you haven’t played it already, it’s at least nice to see the game coming to Switch 2 but I’ve never been a fan of squeezing games onto the portable if they’re fairly compromised. It’s out September 4, 2025.

9:16am ET: Chillin’ by the Fire is out later today and is all about… creating camp fires? It supports the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, so you can chat by the fireside with friends. Apex Legends is also getting a Switch 2 version with enhanced resolutions and smoother frame rates. It’s out August 5, 2025.

9:14am ET: Madden 26 is out August 14, and should give Nintendo fans a proper version of the game at last. Hopefully it’s a good port.

9:13am ET: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is being shown, but there’s still no release date. Before you say, “Isn’t this made by Nintendo?” No, it’s Bandai Namco.

9:10am ET: Expect to see a lot of games that missed Switch coming to Switch 2, like Persona 3 Reload, which arrives on October 23, 2025.

9:08am ET: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac 2 is coming to Switch and Switch 2 September 26, 2025. I know a few people have been hoping for another Pac-Man remake.

9:08am ET: A new (old) Plants vs Zombies game is coming to Switch. It’s the PvZ you know and love, but now with local and PvP multiplayer. Plants vs Zombies: Replanted is out October 23, 2025. EA Sports FC 26 is also out September 26, 2025, for Switch and Switch 2.

9:07am ET: Just Dance 2026 is coming to Switch. These games still sell well for Ubisoft, even though they definitely peaked on the Wii. We also got a look at Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for Switch and Switch 2. It’s out November 14, 2025.

9:04am ET: We’ve just been reminded that if a Nintendo Switch logo is shown, a game will come to Switch and be backwards compatible on Switch 2. However, if both Switch and Switch 2 logos are shown, it means we’re getting a proper Switch 2 version. Only a Switch 2 logo? Then it’s not playable on Switch. Simple, right? Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to rolling around in Once Upon A Katamari on October 24, 2025.

9:02am ET: And we’re off! The show begins with a look at new Nintendo Switch 2 game from Capcom. And it’s Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. It’s out sometime in 2026.

8:32am ET: Happy Nintendo Direct day! Well, technically it’s a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase today, which means we won’t see any games from Nintendo itself. Instead, expect plenty of updates on Switch 2 games from third-party developers and publishers.

Still, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to be excited about. As great as the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games lineup has been, there are plenty of scheduling gaps to fill and countless titles that could come to Nintendo’s new console but haven’t been revealed yet. Expect that to change very soon.

We’ll be bringing you all the announcements from today’s show right here on our Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase live blog. Remember to refresh the page regularly, and come enjoy the show with me instead of watching it all on your lonesome. The livestream begins at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm BST.

