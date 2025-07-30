🤫 Nintendo has quietly optimized the SNES app with two very handy features

Nintendo has optimized the SNES app on Nintendo Switch Online with a recent update that has brought a couple of new and useful features.

Chief among these is the presence of button remapping – yes, a new update means you can finally change Nintendo's chosen control scheme in a game and see what each button does. If you don't like it, of course, then you can revert back to the default setting.

The CRT filter in the SNES app has also been updated, and some folks say it brings it in line with the one that already exists in the adjacent N64 and GameCube apps, although with the addition of an NTSC S-Video style filter. These CRT filters are only available on Nintendo Switch 2, much to chagrin of some users.

The two updates, which Nintendo didn’t advertise, came alongside the exciting addition of 1992's Mario Paint onto the SNES app for Switch Online for both the original Switch and Switch 2.

You don't need to subscribe to the Expansion Pack tier to access Mario Paint, so it's available for all Switch Online members from now on.

The great thing about Mario Paint coming to Switch 2 is that it works with the Switch 2's mouse mode, making it one of a handful of games that support the feature. You also have the option to use a compatible USB mouse instead if you choose either Switch 2 or the original console.

As with the original game, you can access the game's Coloring Book feature that adds fun designs and character art, or play the Gnat Attack training game to give more life to the mouse mode.

Nintendo has also quietly added mouse mode functionality to both Super Mario Picross and Nobunaga's Ambition on SNES to bring the total number of games that support the new feature to 19.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.