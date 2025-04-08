😢 Nintendo has confirmed that the eShop will not feature music on the Switch 2

💨 Instead the team wants to prioritize a fast and responsive shopping experience

🤔 Kawamoto cited videos showcasing games as a reason for omitting music

👋 This marks a departure from the iconic eShop music on earlier Nintendo platforms

Nintendo has ruled out any music returning to the eShop with the release of Switch 2, though its reasoning isn’t the most convincing.

Nintendo axed the eShop music for the Nintendo Switch after previously writing some truly toe-tapping music for the Wii Shopping Channel, Nintendo 3DS eShop and Wii U eShop. The Wii eShop music alone has become one of Nintendo's most iconic tracks, and I listen to it frequently on Nintendo Music.

However, many believed that the Nintendo Switch's limited hardware was the reason Nintendo removed music from its storefront. Surely, then, the more powerful Switch 2 would see the return of a funky tune playing while you browse for games?

Sadly, it turns out that won't be the case. Kouichi Kawamoto, one of the Switch 2's producers, explained to Polygon why the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop won't have music.

“Unlike back then, the eShop now has lots of videos that are showcasing the games. We didn’t want to intrude on that, so we don’t have music there.”

The problem is, Kawamoto's explanation as to why the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop won't have music doesn't really hold up. The Wii U eShop had plenty of trailers and videos for shoppers to enjoy, and yet that didn't stop Nintendo from having music – often themed alongside a game release or event – on the Wii U eShop.

Kawamoto even admitted that the Wii eShop was one of his most used apps back in the day and that the Wii Shopping Channel music still gets stuck in his head. However, the team is prioritizing making the Switch 2 eShop fast and responsive.

“I wanted to make sure that it was a smooth experience. That the scrolling of the list doesn’t stall, that it’s very smooth, pages load fast,” Kawamoto said.

While that's a relief to hear, especially as the Switch eShop runs slower than a snail covered in glue, it's still a shame that Nintendo isn't offering its shoppers some musical ambience whenever they boot up the store.

Nintendo also recently revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con won’t use Hall Effect sticks, which could make them prone to stick drift again. It also said the Nintendo Switch 2 price was calculated before the recent tariffs imposed by the US, implying it could increase.

Nintendo has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders as a result of the tariffs, with pre-orders originally due to take place on April 9.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games: Enjoy silky-smooth frame rates in these titles

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.