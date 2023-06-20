(Credit: The Shortcut)

Sony looks set to release another new PS5 bundle, but instead of including one free game, you can access almost 1000 titles and the best PS5 games thanks to PlayStation Plus Premium.

The bundle, which was spotted by Twitter user ZubyTech, appears to include a PS5 disc model and 24 months of PS Plus Premium. No price has been revealed just yet but two years of PlayStation Plus Premium costs $239.98 and in terms of PS5 disc vs Digital, you can expect to pay $499 and $399, respectively.

If you were to purchase the console and 24 months of PS5 Plus separately then, this bundle would cost $739.97. If Sony can offer this bundle at a tempting price point, it could be a no-brainer and a fantastic way of entering the PlayStation ecosystem.

Even though PlayStation Plus Premium got off to a middling start, it’s slowly starting to become a more tempting service. You get access to the usual PS Plus free games every month, online play, a massive library of downloadable titles in the form of the Game Catalog, time-limited Game Trials, classic games, and cloud game streaming in the near future. That’s almost 948 games in total, and the latter feature should make the Sony Project Q less useless – well, almost.

At $17.99 a month, though, it’s not cheap. That’s more than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which I argued still offers more value than Sony’s service in my PlayStation Plus Premium review, and my opinion hasn’t changed.

However, Sony has slowly added many of the best PlayStation 5 games to its service. Unlike Microsoft, which puts its first-party titles on Xbox Game Pass on day one, Sony has chosen to drip-feed its exclusives onto the PS Plus Game Catalog years after a game’s release.

And it’s those exclusives that have helped the PS5 reach almost 40 million sales since its release. Games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Ghost of Tsushima are the types of games that people buy consoles for.

PS Plus Premium subscribers will have to wait a little longer for other notable PlayStation 5 exclusives, however. We’re still waiting on Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1 to come to the service.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for that all-important price point, but this could be a very popular bundle if it is indeed real and offers a big saving. Speaking of which, you can save on PS Plus with our PlayStation Plus discount code.