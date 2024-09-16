🔜 Another Apple event is tipped for October

👀 It’ll focus on new MacBook, iPad, Mac, and iMac devices

👏 The model refreshes will include the new M4 chip

📆 Apple has held an event in October four times in the last five years

A new Apple event could take place in October that will bring the company’s new M4 chip to the latest MacBooks and iPads. Perhaps more excitingly, though, is that Apple could finally refresh the aging iMac, which was last updated in 2021.

Reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter that he expects the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini will be updated with the M4 series of chips this year. That’ll be followed by the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro throughout 2025.

Gurman also said that new, lower-end iPads will be unveiled at the event as Apple continues its newfound focus on offering more budget-orientated devices alongside its usual high-end selection.

We saw Apple reveal budget-friendly AirPods during the iPhone 16 launch event, and it seems like Apple wants to grab a bigger share of the tablet market.

While it might not be the most surprising news that Apple is rolling out its new M4 chips, it’s important to note that the M4 chip is AI-focused and geared towards Apple Intelligence, which launches later this year.

Apple has also held a Mac and iPad-focused event four times in the last five years, suggesting that it’s more than likely Gurman’s prediction will be correct yet again.

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and Apple Watch 10 in the next few weeks.

