Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which takes you on a tour of Hyrule and shows some of princess Zelda’s new abilities.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games of this year, and it appears there will be plenty for players to enjoy when it releases on September 26.

You can visit classic locales from the series including Hyrule Castle, Gerudo Desert, and Kakirko Village, and converse with residents who may have side quests for you to complete.

Zelda will also be able to explore the world on horseback, just like in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and fast travel between locations.

New powers include Bind, where you can make objects and enemies move as you do, and Reverse Bond, which lets you attach yourself to moving objects, like a wall-climbing spider.

The game seems to be oozing with charm and leaning into the sort of player freedom-style gameplay we’ve seen from Nintendo’s recent Zelda titles.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will launch alongside a limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s available exclusively for Nintendo Switch and could become one of the best Switch games when it releases.

