If you’re excited for ModRetro’s upcoming N64 remake, the M64, you might want to get yourself to the Portland Retro Gaming Expo.

The event, which runs until October 19, has the first playable M64 for attendees to try. If you’d like to see it, you’ll need to head to booth 601. I suspect there will be a rather large queue, so be prepared to wait.

ModRetro debuted the Chromatic at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, so it makes sense for the M64 to make an appearance.

It’s also great to see ModRetro showing off its tribute to the Nintendo 64 ahead of its reveal date, as Analogue’s N64 revival, the Analogue 3D, has faced multiple delays and is now set to release sometime in Q4 2025.

ModRetro founder Palmer Luckey has been bullish about the M64 capabilities and claimed it’ll “be the best way to play [N64 games] at any price”. The Analogue 3D promises to play N64 games in 4K and costs $249.99 while the M64 is $199.99 for early bird subscribers.

Hopefully, the M64 will be as good as the Chromatic when it is released. In my ModRetro Chromatic review, I said it was “the best way to experience Game Boy and Game Boy Color games in 2025. In fact, make that ever.”

ModRetro recently released three classic Atari games for its handheld, along with a re-release of Rayman for the Game Boy Color.

