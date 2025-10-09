🕹️ ModRetro Chromatic is getting three classic Atari games

👾 They include Asteroids, Centipede and Super Breakout

😍 The games have been remastered in full color and include new soundtracks

💰 You can get all three classic games for $99.99

Get the ModRetro Chromatic

Get ModRetro Chromatic games

ModRetro Chromatic at GameStop

ModRetro Chromatic games at GameStop

The ModRetro Chromatic may be the ultimate tribute to the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, but it continues to receive brand-new titles for retro gamers to enjoy.

Hot on the heels of the Rayman re-release, Chromatic fans can look forward to revisiting three classic Atari handheld games as part of the ‘Atari ‘90s Rewind Collection’ for Chromatic.

Remastered in full color and with brand-new soundtracks, the ModRetro Chromatic is getting physical versions of Asteroids, Centipede, and Super Breakout. You can get all three games in a bundle for $99.99 today.

If you need a reminder, Asteroids was released in 1992 and sees you piloting a starship as you dodge UFOs and destroy incoming asteroids. Centipede is an arcade-style shooter, and you have to protect your mushrooms from waves of hungry critters.

You can play the new Atari ModRetro Chromatic games on original Game Boy hardware. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Finally, there’s Super Breakout, which was released in 1999. The brick-breaking classic has seen countless imitators (including Alleyway from Nintendo), but Atari was the first to bring the game to the masses.

I’ve been sampling the three new Atari games for Chromatic, and they’re a fun blast from the past, perfect to pick up and play when you need to kill some time or simply want to experience some nostalgic gaming goodness.

It’s also worth mentioning that all three games – Asteroids, Centipede, and Super Breakout – will work on the original Game Boy Color. However, it’s not the best way to experience these titles, but it’s nice to know if you’re a purist.

Up next: Best ModRetro Chromatic games: pick up these pocket-sized titles today

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.