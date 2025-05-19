🆕 Microsoft has added some useful new customizations for the Xbox home screen

Microsoft has added even more flexibility to how you can personalize the Xbox home screen in a recent update.

Xbox Insiders have access to three new settings for how the Xbox home screen looks, including choosing the size of your tiles in the My Games & Apps section, as well as how many tiles you’ll see in the recently played list.

You can also choose to hide system apps from the recently played list to declutter the space, and even pin your favorite apps and games to give you quick and easy access to the things you use most.

The option for reducing the amount of tiles isn’t here yet and will instead be coming soon. Microsoft says it’s still refining the setting.

These new options are available to Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insiders first, with a wider rollout expected to follow.

In other recent Xbox news, two classic Rockstar titles may be headed for new releases on Xbox Series X|S with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 4 reportedly in line for upgraded versions on Microsoft's current-gen consoles.

Microsoft has also initiated recent price rises for Xbox consoles and accessories, as well as for their new Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 models, while the Xbox Cloud Gaming app has also made its way to LG's webOS operating system for their TVs.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.