💻 Microsoft has raised the price of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7

💰 The devices now start at $1,199 instead of $999

💵 The change comes shortly after Microsoft introduced cheaper versions of both devices with compact designs

🛍️ You can still get the two higher-end Surface devices for $999 at third-party retailers… for now

Microsoft is raising the price of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

After introducing the new 12-inch Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop, the company’s more premium models are going up in price from $999 to $1,199 (as reported by Windows Central).

The change is currently live on Microsoft’s online store, creating a much larger delta between them and the new entry-level offerings. It’ll cost you between $300-$400 more if you want the nicer Surface devices, as opposed to just $100-$200.

The higher-end Surface devices aren’t much different compared to the new entry-level versions, but there are a few key differences. The Surface Pro 11 has a larger 13-inch display that can be swapped for an OLED panel for even richer colors. Meanwhile, you can choose between 13.8 inches or 15 inches on the Surface Laptop 7, and there’s an OLED option. You can also swap the Snapdragon X Plus processor for the more powerful X Elite, as well as increase the storage and RAM further than on the baseline models.

Fortunately, the higher asking price for the Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 also means you get 512GB of storage. Microsoft has essentially eliminated the old entry-level versions of the devices to make way for the newer models. Now, when you get one of the more premium offerings, you’ll also get more storage by default.

If you still want a $999 Surface Pro 11 or Laptop 7, there are some third-party retailers who still sell them, although stock will surely run low in the near future.

The new, cheaper Surface Pro and Laptop come with slightly smaller designs than before. They each come with a Snapdragon X Plus processor, Copilot+ support, and some of the longest battery life we’ve ever seen on a Surface device. We’re currently testing the Surface Pro to see if it’s worth picking up, so stay tuned.

