💻 Microsoft has announced new versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

📐 The updated devices come with thinner designs, smaller screens, and the same prices

🤖 They’re both powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor and work with Microsoft’s suite of Copilot+ features

🌈 There are three new colors to pick from

💰 The Surface Pro starts at $799 while the Surface Laptop starts at $899

📅 Both will launch on May 20

After teasing the news last week, Microsoft has unveiled revamped versions of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices. But at first glance, you might find it tricky to tell what’s new.

The new entry-level models are very similar to their predecessors, except for the fact they’re smaller, come in a few new colors, and use the company’s Copilot+ AI more in their marketing. They’re also the first Surface devices to ship without a Surface Connect port, which means you need to rely on USB-C for charging.

The new PCs are minor refreshes to Microsoft’s hardware offerings, giving customers accessible options if they want a Windows 11-powered alternative to the MacBook Air. The company is also positioning them as upgrade paths for Windows 10 users. Support for the aging OS ends on October 14 of this year, and Microsoft wants to make getting a reliable Windows 11 machine a bit easier. These new Surface devices could be ideal for those who are still reliant on the 10-year-old software.

🤏 Surface Pro is thinner, lighter, and has a new keyboard

The Surface Pro maintains a familiar look with its 2-in-1 design, but this time, it’s thinner and lighter. It’s now 7.8mm thick instead of 9.3mm, and it’s a bit lighter at 1.5 pounds versus 1.97 pounds. The LCD display itself has shrunken down from 13 inches to 12 inches, while the resolution remains sharp but has decreased a bit. Even the refresh rate is less impressive, going from 120Hz to 90Hz.

You get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor under the hood, which has proven to be a solid performer for most users. Microsoft pairs it with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Battery life sees an increase to 16 hours of video playback and 12 hours of web usage, although charging speed has gone down from 65W to 45W. There’s also a couple of USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support.

Microsoft is also introducing a new Surface Keyboard for the 12-inch device. The keyboard sits completely flat on a table instead of at a sloping angle, comes with a Copilot key for easy access to AI, and has a more durable smooth-matte palm rest. The Surface Slim Pen pocket has been removed; now, if you want to store the pen, you have to magnetically attach it to the back of the Surface Pro.

🔋 Surface Laptop gets smaller design and longer battery life

The Surface Laptop’s refresh includes a similar change in design: make it thinner, make it lighter. It’s Microsoft’s thinnest and lightest laptop yet at 15.6mm (versus 17.5mm) and 2.7 pounds (versus 2.96 pounds). The display has also shrunken to 13 inches on the dot, while the resolution sits at 1080p. The LCD panel only comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, whereas the larger Surface Laptops refresh at 120Hz.

The same Snapdragon X Plus processor as Surface Pro is present, as is 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Microsoft says it comes with the longest battery life of any Surface device ever, with up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 16 hours of web browsing. It’s clear that Microsoft is coming for the MacBook Air with this new machine, if for only this reason.

The keyboard is quiet and comfortable to type on, according to Microsoft, and it ships with a Copilot key. Microsoft is leaning heavily on AI to sell the new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, touting how their ARM-based chips are ideal for handling complex AI tasks and delivering a solid Copilot experience across Windows 11. Whether you’re a Copilot user or not, it’s at least good that the company is future-proofing these lower-end devices.

💰 Pricing and availability

The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are going on sale beginning May 20. Preorders are open today at Microsoft.com and retailers like Best Buy. The Surface Pro starts at $799 while the Surface Laptop starts at $899.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.