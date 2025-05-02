👀 Microsoft has posted a teaser to social media, hinting at a new Surface device

💻 The image confirms it’ll be a Copilot+ PC, which isn’t surprising

🧑‍💻 We’ve heard rumors that the company could release budget-friendly Surface devices with ARM-based chips

📅 The announcement is set to take place almost two weeks before Microsoft Build

Microsoft is teasing a new Surface device, or at least that’s what it seems like. The company has posted an image to its Surface social media accounts, hinting at the date of May 6 and sharing that “Something new is coming…find out next week.” The date is almost two weeks before the beginning of Microsoft Build, the company’s big developer conference, which could mean we won’t get a lot of Surface news at the show. Instead, we could get it all next week.

It’s unclear what Microsoft might have up its sleeve. We’ve heard rumors that the company is working on cheaper ARM-based Surface devices, complete with compact designs and low prices around $800-$900. Windows Central has previously reported that the devices will be powered by the lower-end Snapdragon X processor, a chip that still delivers on performance but isn’t quite as powerful as something like the Snapdragon X Elite, found in laptops like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.

Microsoft is also rumored to be working on upgrades to the regular Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, both of which will be powered by Snapdragon X processors. Of course, all of these devices will undoubtedly be Copilot+ certified, meaning they’ll be capable of running all of the new Copilot AI features that Microsoft releases this year.

We expect to hear a lot more about Microsoft’s future Copilot plans at Build, and with May 6 quickly approaching, it won’t be long until we get the full picture of where the company is heading this year with its Surface lineup. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.