❌ Meta reportedly canceled its high-end La Jolla VR headset aka Quest Pro 2

🛑 Development supposedly started November 2023 and was stopped two weeks ago

🥽 It would have featured micro OLED displays like the Apple Vision Pro

🤑 Meta reportedly canceled the $1,000 headset due to low-demand

Meta has reportedly canceled its plans to develop a new high-end mixed reality headset to rival Apple’s Vision Pro.

Meta’s Reality Labs division has abandoned its plans to develop a premium VR headset codenamed “La Jolla" originally slated for a 2027 release, according to The The Information. The virtual reality headset supposedly started development in November 2023, but at least two employees confirmed they were told to stop development two weeks ago in a product review meeting that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s attendance.

Reports indicated that the La Jolla headset would have featured micro OLED displays like the Apple Vision Pro while costing a significantly lower $1,000 price tag. However, it seems that the $1K price was still too high compared to the low demand for expensive VR headsets.

The Apple Vision Pro hasn’t exactly been flying off shelves, and the company cut Vision Pro production earlier this April and projected that it would sell less than 500,000 units by the end of this year. Meta also ran into high-end VR demand issues as well – it slashed the $1,500 price tag of its high-end Quest Pro soon after launch to $1,000.

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth took to Threads to state that "decisions like this happen all the time" while also iterating it has "many prototypes in development at all times" after this news broke.

Connect, Meta’s annual developer’s conference, will soon be held on September 25 and 26. Given the company’s strong focus on mixed reality, it’s sure to announce one or more headsets. Rumors suggest Meta will at least introduce a new Quest 3 Lite device.