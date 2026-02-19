⌚️ Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch its own smartwatch later this year

Meta is reportedly planning to launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch this year, reviving a previously cut project.

As per The Information, Meta is intending to launch a smartwatch with “health tracking and AI features” later this year alongside an updated version of the brand’s Ray-Ban Display glasses.

The new watch, codenamed “Malibu 2”, sees Meta revive a smartwatch project they cut in 2022 due to cost-cutting measures and technical challenges, and would see them launch a challenge against the likes of Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and others.

Not much else is known about the watch, such as form factor, features or otherwise, but it’s seemingly a part of Meta’s wider strategy to enter into the broader wearable space.

The smartwatch is slated to arrive ahead of the updated version of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, codenamed Phoenix, that have been delayed until 2027. The reason for this is Meta is supposedly attempting to streamline the firm’s AR and MR product roadmap.

The two devices may go hand in hand as Meta could use the smartwatch to control the glasses; currently, the Meta Ray-Ban Display’s are controlled by a neutral wristband for gesture controls.

This news comes hot on the heels of Apple reportedly developing three new AI-driven wearables, including its own AI pin, the long-rumored smart glasses, and AirPods with cameras inside,

Whatever is going on, it seems like the next year or two could be an exciting time for brand new wearables.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.