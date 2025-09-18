👀 Built-in Display: The new Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses feature a private, in-lens display for messages and navigation

😮 Wristband Control: Users control the glasses with an EMG wristband, allowing for discreet gesture-based responses and media control

💰 Price and Release: Priced at $799, the glasses are set for release on September 30, 2025, targeting a premium market

🤖 AI and Other Features: They include Meta AI for analysis and instructions, Transitions lenses, hands-free video calling, recording, translation, and live captioning

After a premature reveal, Meta officially unveiled its new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. In a live demo that didn’t quite go to plan, Mark Zuckerberg showed off exactly what the new glasses can do – and it’s impressive, to say the least.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display contains a private, in-lens display, which can be controlled using a wristband. You can see messages, get on-foot navigation and more, and discreetly respond and reply using simple gestures.

“These are glasses with the classic style that you’d expect from Ray-Ban, but they’re the first AI glasses with a high resolution display and a fully weighted Meta neural band,” Zuckerberg said during the Meta Connect event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Meta Ray-Ban Display, including the price, release date, wristband and features.

Meta Ray-Ban Display price

The Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses cost $799. To put that into perspective, Meta’s Ray-Ban Gen 2 glasses are $379 (up from $299 for the version released in 2023), and the Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses cost $499.

A price tag of $799 means the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are aimed at a different audience, one that’s happy to pay a premium for cutting-edge new features like the heads-up display and EMG wristband.

Meta Ray-Ban Display release date

You can experience the new glasses for yourself soon as the Meta Ray-Ban Display release date is September 30, 2025. Meta is obviously confident its new smart glasses are ready, as it’s not often a product is announced and released so soon after.

You’ll be able to purchase them from Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban Stores.

Meta Ray-Ban Display wristband

You’re not just purchasing a pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses when you purchase the Display. The glasses come with an EMG wristband, which allows users to control the device using hand gestures. EMG technology interprets your muscle signals to navigate Meta Ray-Ban Display's features. You can respond to WhatsApp messages, control your music in Spotify, all without having to touch the glasses’ stems.

Meta said the wristband is adjustable, which should let you find the perfect fit, as well as being lightweight and stylish.

Meta Ray-Ban Display features

The Meta Ray-Ban Display has several new features. The Transitions lenses automatically adjust to light and keep your content on screen private. You can also talk to Meta AI to analyse what you see to get quick and clear answers. That includes multi-step instructions like cooking, turn-by-turn walking directions, and checking the weather, your reminders and calendar, directly from your glasses.

Other features include hands-free video calling, where the caller sees the world through your eyes, shooting and recording directly from your glasses, translation, and captioning conversations as you hear them.

