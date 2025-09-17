👀. Meta has accidentally leaked its new Ray-Ban smart glasses, which feature a built-in HUD for navigation and messages

Meta has leaked its upcoming Ray-Ban smart glasses by inadvertently uploading an unlisted video to its YouTube channel.

The video, which was spotted by UploadVR before it was deleted, showed Meta’s new ‘Ray-Ban Display’ smart glasses, which feature a built-in HUD that can provide on-foot navigation and display messages.

The glasses are accompanied by a surface electromyography (sEMG) wristband, which lets wearers interact with the Ray-Ban Display glasses without touching them. The wristband allows for precise finger tracking by sensing the activation of the muscles in your wrist.

If it works as advertised, the wristband should let users control the Ray-Ban Display’s virtual interface without even needing to raise a hand or speak out loud.

The new Ray-Ban Display smart glasses and sEMG wristband won’t be cheap, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Expect to pay at least $800 for the advanced sunglasses.

The new Meta Ray-Ban Display and Oakley glasses can be seen on the left. (Credit: Meta)

Thanks to the added tech inside, the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses will also be slightly heavier at 70 grams compared to the 50 grams of the current Meta Ray-Ban glasses. Hopefully, the increase in weight isn’t too noticeable when you’re wearing them.

We’ll soon know more about the Meta Ray-Ban Display and other upcoming products from Facebook’s parent company, as Meta’s Connect event takes place today at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST / 2am CEST.

Meta is also expected to reveal the rumored Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses that include eye protection and a centered camera. It recently launched the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, which start at $400 and come in six regular frame and lens color combinations.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.