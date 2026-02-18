(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

🤖 Apple is reportedly working on three new AI-driven wearable devices

🤓 There’s some smart glasses in the works, complete with cameras and a custom look

📌 Apple is also working on its AI pin as an iPhone accessory

📷 The third idea is a set of AirPods with a camera inside that could even be released this year

Apple is allegedly shaping up to release three new AI-driven wearables, if current rumors are to be believed.

As per reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, the company is reportedly accelerating development on a pair of smart glasses, an AI pendant and AirPods with expanded AI powers.

We’d previously heard about the Apple AI Pin from a prior Bloomberg report, and the idea of Apple developing smart glasses has been a rumor for years by this point, so it’s pleasant to hear more.

Gurman’s report mentions that all three of the devices are being built around Siri, which will rely on visual context to carry out actions, and each of the products will be linked to an iPhone and depend on a camera system with “varying capabilities” to carry out its tasks.

It had been reported previously that Siri’s impending overhaul had been delayed to later in 2026, owing to developmental issues. Apple also recently announced a partnership with Google, stating that Gemini would be powering Siri’s AI features on the software side, with Apple maintaining control of the hardware side.

The AirPods and the AI pin are designed as simpler offerings, reportedly coming with lower-res cameras designed to supplement an AI workload, rather than specifically for photos and videos. Gurman says the glasses will be “more upscale and feature-rich” by comparison.

Apple has reportedly been pushing for advancements in the AI wearable space as the likes of Meta and OpenAI take the lead, and are attempting to right the wrongs of the expensive Vision Pro with these new wearables.

More smart glasses details

Gurman has also dived a little deeper into the smart glasses, stating that they’re designed as a competitor to Meta’s camera-equipped glasses, and would “include a high-resolution camera capable of capturing photos and video.”

He notes that Apple has made “significant progress in recent months” on the glasses and has recently distributed a wider set of internal prototypes within its hardware engineering division. Production could start as early as December 2026, with a public release in 2027.

Notably, Apple’s smart glasses may not include a display, with the interface relying on speakers, microphones and cameras. They should let users make phone calls, access Siri, take action based on surroundings, play music and take photos.

Furthermore, Apple is intending to help set its smart glasses apart from its rivals on build quality and the camera tech inside. For its build, Apple has decided to develop its own frames in-house in a range of sizes and colors while using acrylic elements to give the glasses a premium feel, going against the grain, as Meta and Google have each partnered with luxury frame makers for its own glasses.

When it comes to the cameras, the glasses are set to include two camera lenses, with one for high-res imagery and the other for “computer vision”. This is reportedly similar to what’s found in the Vision Pro, and is designed to give the device context of its environment, helping to accurately interpret surroundings and measure distance between objects.

Apple’s aim for these glasses, according to Gurman, is for them to “function as an all-day AI companion, capable of understanding what a user is seeing and doing in real time”. It’s anticipating use cases such as object identification and assistance, such as ingredients for meal prep, and also more advanced means, such as reading printed text and converting it into digital data as a reminder on a calendar.

Siri may also be able to reference real-world landmarks for more specific directions, rather than giving generic instructions.

The AirPods and the Pin

The AirPods and the pin are designed as alternatives for folks who want the AI capabilities without needing to wear something on their face. The pendant design reportedly came while the team were working on the smart glasses, and the design is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI pin.

However, instead of being a standalone device, it’s designed as an iPhone accessory. It’d come with an always-on camera for the phone and a microphone for Siri input.

Unlike the Humane AI Pin, Apple’s pin isn’t set to have a projector or display, and will “rely heavily on an iPhone for processing” according to Gurman, and have computational power that’s closer to AirPods than an Apple Watch.

Apple’s working on two methods of wearing the pin that’s roughly the size of AirTag. Firstly, it could attach to clothing via a clip, or as a necklace with a hole inside the pin. The device is otherwise in an early stage, with everything else in more of a fluid state.

As for the AirPods, these are planned for as early as 2026, and have been in development since early 2024, when it was first mooted that Apple was exploring AirPods with a camera inside. Since then, Apple has steadily added AI features to AirPods, including a new live translation mode introduced in 2025.

Looking ahead to future devices

Gurman has also spilt the beans on potential future devices, such as smart glasses with an AR display that remains “many years away”, which had been chosen over the previously rumored cheaper and lighter Vision Pro.

Going beyond wearables, Apple is developing a range of AI smart home devices, such as a smart display built around the revamped Siri assistant, plus a larger model with a bigger screen and a robotic arm. Apple could be coming for the new Echo Show devices from Amazon if that’s the count.

Apple is also reportedly working on a compact indoor sensor for “home security and automation” and an updated HomePod speaker.

