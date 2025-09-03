(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

🪶 Apple is rumoured to be working on a much lighter and cheaper Vision Pro model alternative

📆 The so-called Vision Air is rumoured to launch in 2027 and be over 40 percent lighter than the Vision Pro

👍 The information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a very reliable track record on Apple

💰 Apple's current headset, the Vision Pro, starts at $3,499 and weighs 1.4lbs, so the new one may be a lot more ”affordable” and wearable

Rumors indicate that Apple might be launching a lighter and more affordable alternative to its Vision Pro headset soon.

This comes alongside news of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro 2 model that will reportedly make two important changes from the original, with more power and a redesigned strap.

Nevertheless, the Vision Air seeks to address two of the main complaints about the Vision Pro – weight and cost – with a brand new model.

Based on a new report from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, here's everything we know about the Apple Vision Air so far.

Apple Vision Air: potential release date

Apple Vision Air will be more comfortable to wear for long periods. (Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

According to Ming-Chi Kuo's report, Apple is targeting a 2027 release for the Vision Air, with shipments expected to reach one million by the end of the year.

He had previously claimed that mass production would begin in H2 2027.

Focus for Apple at the moment is on the Vision Pro 2, with the Air rumored to come afterwards.

Apple Vision Air: price

The Vision Air will reportedly be 40% lighter. (Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

Kuo’s report also notes that Apple is intending to make the Vision Air "over 50% cheaper" than the Vision Pro.

For reference, the Vision Pro starts at $3,499, and it is alleged that the new Vision Pro 2 will retain the same price tag.

Going for over a 50 percent discount means Apple may be targeting the $1,500 mark or so with the Vision Air, which puts it in a much more affordable realm.

Apple Vision Air: specs

Expect EyeSight to be cut from the Vision Air. (Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

Details are especially thin on the ground when it comes to the rumored specs of the Apple Vision Air, although we know one key detail.

Kuo's report discusses that Apple is expecting to make the device over 40% lighter than the original Vision Pro for a much more wearable device.

The Vision Pro's 600g/1.4lbs weight has been quite prohibitive for extended wear, and cutting it down by over 40 percent could go a long way to making the Vision Air a more wearable headset.

Beyond this, we know nothing – processor, displays and specs like that are unknown. Given the extensive price cut Apple appears to be targeting with Vision Air, it makes sense to expect lower-res displays, a potentially older processor (maybe M4 in today's terms?) and maybe the removal of features such as EyeSight.

It remains to be seen how much Apple is willing to cut down on while still offering a Vision Pro-type experience for a lower price.

As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to let you know.

