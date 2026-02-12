(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

Apple’s long-planned upgrade to its Siri virtual assistant has run into several issues and has reportedly been pushed back.

As per reliable tipster Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple has decided to spread the intended updates to Siri over several months, reportedly starting with iOS 26.5, which is due in May, and in iOS 27 in September.

The upgrades to Siri had previously been slated for iOS 26.4, an update to Apple’s mobile operating system that’s due in March.

Plans for a revamped Siri were first unveiled in June 2024, where Apple showed off its purported ability to let the smart assistant tap into personal data and on-screen content to better fulfil users’ requests.

The upgraded version of Siri is also set to let users control Apple and selected third-party apps using their voices. This package of features was due by early 2025.

Apple delayed the rollout, stating that the new Siri would arrive in 2026, with no further specifics given. According to Gurman, however, iOS 26.4 in March was the goal that remained in place as recently as last month.

Testing revealed problems with the software that caused the latest delay and potential for a more periodic rollout, as per sources who have spoken to Gurman.

Furthermore, Apple has instructed engineers to use the upcoming iOS 26.5 update to test new Siri features, although the expanded ability for the voice assistant to tap into personal data may be removed owing to strict privacy laws.

The update may also bring features known as app intents, which would let people ask Siri to find an image, edit it, and send it to a contact in one fell swoop. According to Gurman, Apple employees have said this feature is supported in iOS 26.5, although they don’t function reliably as yet.

Apple reportedly announced a partnership with Google, stating that Gemini would be powering Siri’s AI features on the software side, with Apple maintaining control of the hardware side.

