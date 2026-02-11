🆕 Apple has added a brand new exclusive title coming to its Apple Arcade service

🌊 Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea is coming on March 5 for Apple Arcade

🥳 The title will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro

👍 Apple is also adding three new family-friendly titles to the service on the same day, too

Apple has announced a brand new exclusive title for its Apple Arcade games service, and it’s quite a big one.

As per an Apple Newsroom post, Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea will be making its way to Apple Arcade exclusively on March 5.

The latest entry into the popular action-RPG-adventure series takes place around a thousand years after the events of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. As per the press release, the new title “invites fans and newcomers to explore lost islands, battle titans, and unlock the secrets of a world on the brink of rebirth”.

Heikki Repo, the creator of the Oceanhorn series and creative developer at Cornfox & Brothers, the developer behind the title, noted that the upcoming release “represents the culmination of five years of passionate work, bringing a brand-new adventure to life for players of all ages.” Repo went on to praise Apple’s support as helping the new Oceanhorn to be “truly special”.

Oceanhorn 3 will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro when it comes to Apple Arcade. Apple says it features “stunning console-quality visuals and deep lore” for fans to get stuck into, alongside its “blend of exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving” and “innovative traversal and combat mechanics”.

It certainly looks as if Oceanhorn 3 may well become one of the best Apple Arcade games, and it’d be in good company alongside more of our favorites including Balatro and Stardew Valley.

Three new family-friendly titles are also coming

Apple’s newsroom post also mentions that alongside Oceanhorn 3, Apple Arcade will abe getting three other games as part of the service’s family-friendly catalog, complete with no ads or in-app purchases.

Players will be able to move into a home with their partner and beloved pet in Pocket Love!, or connect matching colors in Flow Free, and run a sweet shop in Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story, with the beloved manga character of the same name.

Apple is also adding in updates for existing Arcade titles to give players more content, such as in Disney Spellstruck, which is getting a Star Wars IV: A New Hope update that’s coming on February 19 that adds Luke, Leia, Han and Chewbacca as playable characters to the title.

There is also a new challenge in NFL Retro Bowl ‘26 themed to the Super Bowl. which invites friends to play as either the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks and compete for the best leaderboard score. Players can start a challenge from the new option on the save select screen or from the Apple Games app.

