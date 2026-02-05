(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Apple introduced the $599 iPhone 16e last year with a new design and upgraded specs compared to the now-ancient iPhone SE 3. This year, it looks like the company will already one-up the device with a new iPhone 17e, complete with a handful of internal upgrades.

That’s according to a report from Mac Otakara, which has leaked accurate information about future Apple products in the past. The blog says that the iPhone 17e will retain the same design as the iPhone 16e, complete with a 6.1-inch screen and a single rear camera. It’ll also still have a notch, contradicting previous leaks that suggest Apple would bring the Dynamic Island to the phone.

Under the hood, the chip is expected to be upgraded to the A19, the same chip found in the regular iPhone 17. It’s also expected to get the C1X modem for 5G and the N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Thread. Both of those chips can be found in the ultra-thin iPhone Air, which proved to be necessary to deliver all-day battery life on the device in our review.

The other big upgrade? MagSafe. A second report from Macwelt claims that Apple will finally bring magnets to the iPhone E lineup after skipping it on the 16e. This will make wireless charging much easier, and it means you’ll be able to use accessories like the MagSafe Wallet and charging stands.

Macwelt also says the iPhone 17e could be announced as early as Thursday, February 19th. If true, the 17e would debut exactly one year after the iPhone 16e was announced. It would also be one day after the Pixel 10a launches, which Google revealed in a teaser video. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 17e in a press release and skip a full-fledged event for it.

The phone will likely be priced at $599, as we haven’t heard about any price hikes or drops.

We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else about the iPhone 17e on The Shortcut Live.

