The Super Bowl weekend is fast approach this February 8, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year on TVs, speakers, airfryers, crockpots, grills, and more. Whether you’re scrambling to get everything you need for your big game viewing party or you just want to get in on the savings we’ve found the best deals for you!

Best Super Bowl 2026 TV deals

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Whether you need a bigger screen to host a viewing party or you’ve just been eyeing an upgrade, now is the perfect time to buy a TV with a huge discount, especially as the incoming models announced at CES 2026 help drive prices down. These are just the highlights we have even more deals highlighted in Best Super Bowl 2026 TV Deals where you’ll find the best discounts below $1,000 and even $500.

Best Super Bowl 2026 speaker deals

The Sonos Arc Ultra is the ultimate soundbar (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Great sound is just as important as a great picture for the football. You’ll even feel transported to the football stadium with a fully kitted surround sound system. Alternatively a reall nice soundbar will add great stereo separation as the players run between the left and right of the field. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a nice subwoofer to really enjoy all the bass from Bad Bunny’s halftime show. For Super Bowl 2026, we’re also seeing some especially rare Sonos discounts that take 20% off all its speakers and sound bars.

Best Super Bowl 2026 cooking gadget deals

We liked the GE Profile so much we gave it a best of CES 2024 award (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

No Super Bowl viewing party would be complete without party food and snacks. Save yourself some trouble and get an airfryer to make the best wings, slow cooker for game day chilli, and even a smoker to make BBQ indoors.

