Best Super Bowl 2026 Deals: get discounted TVs, speakers, and cooking gadgets for the big game day
Your savings guide to make your Super Bowl viewing party a hit
The Super Bowl weekend is fast approach this February 8, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year on TVs, speakers, airfryers, crockpots, grills, and more. Whether you’re scrambling to get everything you need for your big game viewing party or you just want to get in on the savings we’ve found the best deals for you!
Best Super Bowl 2026 TV deals
Whether you need a bigger screen to host a viewing party or you’ve just been eyeing an upgrade, now is the perfect time to buy a TV with a huge discount, especially as the incoming models announced at CES 2026 help drive prices down. These are just the highlights we have even more deals highlighted in Best Super Bowl 2026 TV Deals where you’ll find the best discounts below $1,000 and even $500.
Hisense 55-inch U6 Series Mini-LED Smart Fire 4K TV (2025 Model) – $429 (save $95)
77-inch LG C5 Series OLED Evo AI 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $1,996 (save $1,700)
Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $248 (save $101)
Sony 65-inch Bravia 5 Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) – $998 (save $500)
TCL 75-inch QM7K QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) – $997.99 (save $1000)
Hisense 85-inch U6 Series Mini-LED Smart Fire 4K TV (2025 Model) – $997 (save $300)
TCL 98-inch QM8K QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) - $2,999 (save $2,000)
Best Super Bowl 2026 speaker deals
Great sound is just as important as a great picture for the football. You’ll even feel transported to the football stadium with a fully kitted surround sound system. Alternatively a reall nice soundbar will add great stereo separation as the players run between the left and right of the field. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a nice subwoofer to really enjoy all the bass from Bad Bunny’s halftime show. For Super Bowl 2026, we’re also seeing some especially rare Sonos discounts that take 20% off all its speakers and sound bars.
Best Super Bowl 2026 cooking gadget deals
No Super Bowl viewing party would be complete without party food and snacks. Save yourself some trouble and get an airfryer to make the best wings, slow cooker for game day chilli, and even a smoker to make BBQ indoors.
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.