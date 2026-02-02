Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away on February 8, which means you have just enough time to buy a TV with a great discount and have it delivered on time for the big game. Whether you need a bigger screen to host a viewing party or you’ve just been eyeing an upgrade, now is the perfect time to buy a TV with a huge discount, especially as the incoming models announced at CES 2026 help drive prices down.

Top Super Bowl TV deals

The Sony Bravia 5 is still our top gaming TV for the PS5 5 Pro (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Super Bowl 2026 TV deals for less than $500

The Hisense U6 is the only Amazon Fire TV we recommend (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Even in 2026 – in this economy – you can still find a TV for less than $500. For a few to a handful of Benjamins, you can get a surprisingly decent 55-inch 4K TV. There are deeper discounts out there, but you’ll have to settle for a smaller size, or worse, a 1080p resolution set – now that’s gross.

Super Bowl 2026 TV deals for less than $1,000

Roku TVs have come a long way and offer flagship status picture now (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Under $1,000 is the real sweet spot for the best deals. This higher but still affordable price bracket expands the selection of TVs to include higher-end, even flagship, models from some manufacturers. Alternatively, you can get a much bigger 75-inch or even 85-inch TV set and still pay less than $1,000.

Super Bowl 2026 TV deals with the biggest discounts

Get TCL’s 2025 flagship TV for 50% off (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

If you have a little more room in your budget for a high-end QLED or OLED set, check out the deep discounts on these TVs. You’re looking at 1,000 dollars in savings instead of hundreds.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.