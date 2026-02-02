Best Super Bowl 2026 TV Deals: get the best discounts below $500 and $1,000
$250 4K TVs, $1000 OLEDs, and $2000 off a 98-inch TV
Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away on February 8, which means you have just enough time to buy a TV with a great discount and have it delivered on time for the big game. Whether you need a bigger screen to host a viewing party or you’ve just been eyeing an upgrade, now is the perfect time to buy a TV with a huge discount, especially as the incoming models announced at CES 2026 help drive prices down.
Top Super Bowl TV deals
Hisense 55-inch U6 Series Mini-LED Smart Fire 4K TV (2025 Model) – $429 (save $95)
77-inch LG C5 Series OLED Evo AI 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $1,996 (save $1,700)
Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $248 (save $101)
Sony 65-inch Bravia 5 Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) – $998 (save $500)
Hisense 85-inch U6 Series Mini-LED Smart Fire 4K TV (2025 Model) – $997 (save $300)
TCL 98-inch QM8K QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) - $2,999 (save $2,000)
Super Bowl 2026 TV deals for less than $500
Even in 2026 – in this economy – you can still find a TV for less than $500. For a few to a handful of Benjamins, you can get a surprisingly decent 55-inch 4K TV. There are deeper discounts out there, but you’ll have to settle for a smaller size, or worse, a 1080p resolution set – now that’s gross.
Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $248 (save $101)
Hisense 55-inch U6 Series Mini-LED Smart Fire 4K TV (2025 Model) – $429 (save $95)
TCL 55-inch QM6K 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV (2025 Model) – $447 (save $152)
Super Bowl 2026 TV deals for less than $1,000
Under $1,000 is the real sweet spot for the best deals. This higher but still affordable price bracket expands the selection of TVs to include higher-end, even flagship, models from some manufacturers. Alternatively, you can get a much bigger 75-inch or even 85-inch TV set and still pay less than $1,000.
TCL 75-inch QM6K 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV (2025 Model) – $797 (save $502)
Hisense 85-inch U6 Series Mini-LED Smart Fire 4K TV (2025 Model) – $997 (save $300)
Sony 65-inch Bravia 5 Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) – $998 (save $500)
TCL 65-inch Class QM8K Mini LED 4K smart TV (2025 Model) – $999 (save $1,500)
Roku 85-inch Pro Series 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $999 (save $700)
Super Bowl 2026 TV deals with the biggest discounts
If you have a little more room in your budget for a high-end QLED or OLED set, check out the deep discounts on these TVs. You’re looking at 1,000 dollars in savings instead of hundreds.
TCL 65-inch QM9K Mini LED TV (2025 Model) – $1,500 (save $1,500)
77-inch LG C5 Series OLED Evo AI 4K Smart TV (2025 Model) – $1,996 (save $1,700)
Sony 75-inch Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV (2025 Model) – $2,589 (save $900)
TCL 98-inch QM8K QD-Mini LED 4K Google TV (2025 Model) - $2,999 (save $2,000)
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.
Solid breakdown of the price tiers. The timing angle is smart tho since post-CES prices do tend to dip. I grabbed a 77" OLED last year during this same window and saved like 40% compared to what it woudl've cost me in November.