📌 Apple is reportedly working on a wearable AI pin

📸 The pin looks set to feature multiple cameras, a speaker, microphones and wireless charging

📆 According to The Information, Apple could release the pin as early as next year, and is forecast to produce 20 million units

🤖 The news comes as Apple is set to turn Siri into an AI chatbot with a new iOS update

Apple may be gearing up to enter another sector with an AI wearable, similar to the now defunct Humane AI Pin.

According to a report from The Information, Apple is reportedly working on an AI pin that’ll feature multiple cameras, a speaker, microphones and wireless charging. The report also says it’ll resemble a slightly thicker AirTag.

To be more specific, the pin is described in the report as a thin and flat circular disc with an aluminium and glass exterior – sounds like an AirTag. It’ll have two cameras, with a standard and wide angle lens for taking photos and videos of the wearer’s surroundings, plus three microphones, a speaker and a physical button on one edge.

The Information’s report notes that Apple could release its AI pin as early as 2027, and reportedly plans to produce around 20 million units at launch.

That suggests they’ve got a lot of faith in a sector where other manufacturers, such as Humane, have failed spectacularly in recent years.

Intriguingly, this report coincides with another from Bloomberg that claims that Siri will be revamped as a ChatGPT-style chatbot, presumably building on the recent news that Google Gemini will power Siri AI.

It seems that Apple is making some major moves into the world of generative AI with the news of both Siri’s repositioning and the AI pin, and it’s possible the two could work together.

With this in mind, the pin is still in very early stages of development according to reports, and it isn’t known if it’ll make the final cut as yet.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.