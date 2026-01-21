(Screenshot: The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is reportedly giving Siri an even bigger AI upgrade than we thought

🤖 A new report says that the assistant will become a chatbot this fall

📆 It’ll debut in iOS 27 and macOS 27 at WWDC in June

🦾 It’ll work similarly to ChatGPT and Gemini

👀 The shift will take place after Siri gets its initial AI upgrade with iOS 26.4

Apple is making a major change to Siri this fall, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company will use its newfound AI chops to turn Siri into an AI chatbot, similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini. It’ll be integrated directly into platforms like iOS 27 and macOS 27, allowing you to speak or type prompts and get far more intelligent results than the current version of Siri can produce. It’s another sign that Apple is finally on the right track with artificial intelligence, following its blunders over the past year and a half.

Codenamed “Campos,” the new version of Siri will work like other chatbots on the market, except it’ll also tie directly into Apple’s services and know your personal information. That way, it can present contextual prompts and understand personality traits. It will integrate with apps like Mail, Music, Podcasts, Photos, TV, and Xcode and let you perform actions with your voice, like finding photos based on descriptions or writing a message to friends based on what’s on your calendar.

You’ll, of course, be able to research things and generate content with the revamped Siri chatbot, which you can already (kind of) do with Siri through ChatGPT. You’ll also be able to search for things on your phone using natural language. Bloomberg also says it’ll be able to control your device and adjust its settings.

Apple will use Google’s Gemini AI technology for the new Siri, which it recently agreed to license for a reported $1 billion a year. It’ll power the new Apple Foundation Model version 11, the brain behind the chatbot version of Siri.

Bloomberg says that before Siri becomes ChatGPT, Apple will fulfill its promises from WWDC 2024 with iOS 26.4. That update will include a new version of Siri that can understand what’s on your screen, add World Knowledge Answers for summarized web-based answers to your questions, and more. It’ll also use Gemini through Apple Foundation Model version 10. We expect that update to enter beta testing stages soon.

As for the rest of iOS 27, Apple is rumored to focus more on performance and stability than another redesign, which it introduced with Liquid Glass in iOS 26. Siri seems to be the main focal point of the update, at least so far. We’ll know more when Apple announces it at WWDC this June.

Up next: Adobe brings major updates to Premiere Pro and After Effects in time for the Sundance Film Festival

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.