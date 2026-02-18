🤖 Samsung has unveiled some clever new AI trickery for its mobile cameras

😲 The software can ‘repair’ parts of an image, and even change lighting conditions

🤔 Samsung’s teaser also mentions generative AI being used to add drawings to existing photos

📆 The teaser says this tech will be shown off at Galaxy Unpacked next week

Samsung has teased some brand new AI-driven camera software trickery that could be set for the Galaxy S26 series of phones.

As per a press release, the South Korean brand is showing off some very clever innovations as to what AI can do with phone cameras, such as “restoring” missing parts of an image, changing lighting conditions or merging multiple photos into a single result.

The example provided is that of a cupcake bite being seamlessly filled in, essentially leading to an infinite cupcake of sorts, courtesy of Galaxy AI.

Samsung has also mentioned tools that will let users add elements to images via drawing or inputs, with AI generating a finished result directly inside the camera app. It is, in essence, generative AI working in conjunction with organically captured images to overlay AI drawings on to any photos you take.

This is part of an upcoming Galaxy camera system that Samsung says will coincidentally be unveiled at next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the brand is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t expected to be a major redesign, as some had hoped, but is instead a further refinement of the existing formula.

The phone is expected to be a little thinner, for instance, plus employ a new 12MP telephoto sensor for better detail than the older model, and it will utilize a new Snapdragon processor, if other rumors are to be believed.

Samsung has also teased a built-in privacy filter for the phone’s display to prevent prying eyes from shoulder-surfing, plus leaks about the phone’s reputed colors aren’t the most exciting.

It makes sense to expect some software updates to the camera experience, and these AI tools that Samsung has shown off seem like prime candidates for the new phones.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.