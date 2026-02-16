(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung might have just confirmed a huge Galaxy S26 Ultra rumor

A new ad teasing a future Galaxy device features Samsung’s privacy screen

It lets you hide sensitive content from prying eyes depending on your viewing angle

The feature might be called “Zero-peeking privacy”

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25

One of the biggest rumored features on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is a new privacy tool that can hide parts of your screen from prying eyes. In Samsung’s latest teaser for future Galaxy devices, the company has seemingly confirmed that the feature is on its way.

In the video above, a woman riding the subway can be seen reading a romance novel while she sits next to two other passengers. To avoid any glances over at the suggestive content she’s reading, she flicks a toggle on her phone called “Zero-peeking privacy,” which blacks out the content for the other passengers while keeping it visible for her.

The feature uses a new OLED technology that Samsung has been developing for quite some time, allowing individual pixels to shift to black based on your viewing angle. This could allow for things like notifications, banking apps, and more to always be censored from others, but perfectly visible to you. Rumors have suggested this could be one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s biggest upgrades compared to the S25 Ultra, and Samsung’s latest advertisement seems to indicate it’s on the way.

Other upgrades we’re expecting on the S26 Ultra include a new 200MP main camera with better low-light performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a switch from titanium to aluminum for the design, faster wired charging, and a slight boost in brightness from the 6.9-inch display. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like magnetic Qi2 charging will be making the cut this year.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 series next week during Unpacked on February 25. We’ll have boots on the ground to cover all the big announcements, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.