The day has finally come. Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will occur on Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco. This is where we expect the Galaxy S26 series to finally be unveiled. The company is hosting the event much later than in previous years; the Galaxy S series typically gets an event in January, but due to rumored shake-ups behind the scenes, the announcement got pushed back by over a month.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2026

(Credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung is widely expected to announce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra at its Unpacked event. The three devices will directly succeed last year’s S25 lineup - and look a whole lot like it, too. Leaked images reveal very familiar designs with flat edges, rounded corners, and big screens galore.

The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, this time with a new privacy feature that blocks certain parts of the screen at wider viewing angles so no one can snoop at your personal information. It’ll still have an S Pen, a 200MP rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, and 25W wireless charging (but no native Qi2 magnet support is expected).

(Credit: Android Headlines)

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are rumored to sport 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, triple 50MP rear cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors. There will be minimal upgrades on these phones beyond typical spec bumps, according to rumors, so don’t expect to see entirely different devices than what Samsung has been making for the past couple of years.

The company’s Unpacked teaser image hints at new Galaxy AI features on the way, although it’s unclear what they might be. If anything, this indicates that Samsung will put a stronger emphasis on AI to market these phones.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

Elsewhere, we expect Samsung to announce the new Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, which are said to come with an updated design and better sound quality. We could also see some surprises along the way.

In typical Samsung fashion, the company is also offering some solid promotions to save money on a new Galaxy S26. Reserve your spot to pre-order an S26 and Samsung will give you a $30 credit you can put toward your purchase. You’ll also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 Samsung.com gift card. Samsung will also give you a $150 discount just for pre-ordering, and up to $900 off if you have a smartphone to trade in.

Galaxy Unpacked kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on February 25. The Shortcut will be covering everything that Samsung announces on our Substack and on The Shortcut Live, our new daily live show (which you can watch on X, YouTube, Instagram, and Substack).

