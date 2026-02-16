🤖 A website called “NotbyAI” can help you discern between human-generated and AI-generated content

👍 The website offers the initiative of badges that can be used by other sites whose content is 90% human-generated

👏 The badges are designed to help steer people to items generated by people as an incentive to keep the creative process alive

😳 According to them, 74% of new web pages contain AI-generated content, making it more important to have human-generated content instead

If you’ve been struggling to discern between what’s real and what isn’t these days, then this handy website can provide a badge to help you out.

Notbyai.fyi is an initiative that provides other websites with a way of clearly showing that their content hasn’t been generated by AI.

As the website puts it, the “Not By AI badges are created to encourage more humans to produce original content and help audiences identify human-generated content. The ultimate goal is to make sure humanity continues to advance.”

The website cites a study that says 74% of new web pages contain AI-generated content and that it’s important to keep human-generated content alive for originality and for humans to advance.

The fact is that AI is trained on human-generated content, and that most new content on the internet is AI-generated, so we have the potential to enter into a vicious circle of AI training itself.

As per Not by AI, the only way to add these badges to a website is if you estimate that your content is 90% created by humans. According to them, that goes for a “website, blog, art, film, essay, books, podcast, or whatever your project is for non-commercial use, and, with a subscription, commercial use.”

The idea behind the badges is that it helps people discern between human and AI-generated content and steer them towards the former if they want to avoid AI-generated media.

The website says that its badges are featured on nearly a quarter of a million webpages across the internet, proving there has been a demand for it as people attempt to push back against AI where it’s not wanted. We’ve also seen a QuitGPT movement emerge as people wish to cancel their OpenAI subscription in recent weeks.

For the record, this post was written (and edited) by two humans.

