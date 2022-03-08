Give a gift subscription

Thank you for subscribing. This supports me. 🙏

Today… is a big day

Tuesday (all in THIS email – scroll down ⬇️)

🍄 Now: 🔥 Mar10 Day = 82 different Mario game, toy and LEGO deals – 20% off 🔥

🎮 11am ET: PS5 Digital restock (guide below; it’ll say ‘Sold out’ until it’s in stock)

🍎 1pm ET: Apple launch event (how to watch / announcements below)

Wednesday

⚙️ GPU restock guide

📱How Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is > the iPhone (and one way it’s not better)



Thursday

🔐 How to protect yourself from hackers

🍄 Happy Mar10 Day deals

Friday

📺 What to watch/play this weekend

Share

Next week

🥽 Why the PSVR 2 eye-tracking will blow you away

💿 An unannounced PS5 / Xbox restock I already know about 🤫

Let’s get started…

➡️ The Shortcut skinny on the 82 Mar10 Day deals

Nintendo doesn’t discount its games often. When it does, it’s a big “deal”

Mar10 = March 10, but the deals always launch early

Best Buy and Walmart have already launched Mar10 Day deals

Sure, March 10 aka Mar10 Day is Thursday, but stores like Best Buy here and Walmart there are already rolling out the red carpet for your favorite plumber in red shirt with blue overalls – you know, the who hasn’t plumbed since 1981. Fun fact: that makes Mario 41 years old, although creator Miyamoto has noted he’s 24. 🤔

Top deals (ranked by me)

Coming up with proper emojis was NOT how I spent 90% of my allotted time writing this email. I swear. 🤞🙃

PS5 Digital restock today at GameStop online, PS5 Disc Friday in stores

➡️ The Shortcut skinny on the PS5 Digital restock

A quick supplement to my complete PS5 restock guide

PS5 at GameStop won’t be sold alone without a bundle. GameStop hasn’t done that since the summer of 2021

Tip 3: Stuck? SIGN OUT and sign back in if you don’t see the add-to-cart button shortly after 11am ET. This trick has worked for me before

Tip 4: Really stuck? I host a YouTube live stream where I teach people how to checkout. We crowd-source the information in a live chat. It helps a lot.

Tip 5: There will be a PS5 Disc restock this Friday, March 11 at select GameStop stores. I was able to exclusively find the details on this (it’s now publicly announced by GameStop HQ just yet). Store link coming soon.

Tip 6: A Target PS5 restock is overdue (maybe Thursday or Friday given how much inventory I know they have)

Tip 7: I’m aware of another PS5 and Xbox restock next week but need a second source (#journalism) before announcing it

How to watch the Apple event today

➡️ The Shortcut skinny on Apple’s event today

iPhone SE 3 with 5G

iPad Air 5th generation

Rumored Mac Mini or ‘Mac Studio’

New Apple Studio Display monitor

➡️ Full Apple expectations and rumors right here

It’s titled ‘Peek Performance’ so expect refreshes of existing gadgets.

Next issue of The Shortcut

Paid subscribers will get first access to:

“How to protect yourself from hackers”

“GPU restock guide”

“What to watch/play this weekend”

I’m also working on a PSVR2-pre order guide when that gets announced. No one knows when it’s going to be announced, but I’ll have an interview about the wild tech behind PSVR 2’s eye-tracking feature 👀.

How you can help me cover tech – for you

Share The Shortcut

Give a gift subscription

I want to meet you at the platform of your choice

Subscribe to my YouTube

Follow me on Twitter

Follow me on Instagram

Follow me on Facebook