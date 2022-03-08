Mar10 Day deals, rare PS5 restock and how to watch Apple's event
Big email: Scroll down for Mar10 deals, scroll further for the PS5 Digital restock guide, scroll beyond that for how to watch the Apple launch event today
Today… is a big day
➡️ The Shortcut skinny on the 82 Mar10 Day deals
Nintendo doesn’t discount its games often. When it does, it’s a big “deal”
Mar10 = March 10, but the deals always launch early
Sure, March 10 aka Mar10 Day is Thursday, but stores like Best Buy here and Walmart there are already rolling out the red carpet for your favorite plumber in red shirt with blue overalls – you know, the who hasn’t plumbed since 1981. Fun fact: that makes Mario 41 years old, although creator Miyamoto has noted he’s 24. 🤔
Top deals (ranked by me)
➡️ All Mar10 Day deals 🔥
🔥 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $20 off
🏎️ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $20 off
🏎️ Mario Kart Live: Mario (actual RC Car+game – I bought this for my nephews)
🏎️ Mario Kart Live: Luigi (actual RC Car+game – I *also* bought this for my nephews)
🧱 Mario + LEGO deals – 20% off
🧸 Mario toys – 20% off
👻 Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $20 off
🥊 Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $20 off
🧢 Super Mario Odyssey – $20 off
🍄 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $20 off
👷♂️ Super Mario Maker 2 – $20 off
🎾 Mario Tennis Aces – $20 off
PS5 Digital restock today at GameStop online, PS5 Disc Friday in stores
➡️ The Shortcut skinny on the PS5 Digital restock
A quick supplement to my complete PS5 restock guide
Before 11am ET, go to this GameStop link
Before 11am ET, go here to sign up for GameStop Power Rewards Pro membership. It's $15 a year, not per month (too many think it's per month) and you don't need the $20 version unless you want the print (vs cheaper digital) version of the Game Informer magazine. That's the difference.
Tip 1: it’ll say SOLD OUT until it’s in stock at 11am ET. 99.9% (not a real stat, but it feels like that) of people fail because they see “Out of stock” and give up. That’s your cue to swoop in and grab the PS5 Digital console.
Tip 2: Sometimes GameStop is late – stick with it – watch me on YouTube do it live
Tip 3: There are two PS5 Digital bundles: Decide now which one you want
PS5 at GameStop won’t be sold alone without a bundle. GameStop hasn’t done that since the summer of 2021
Tip 3: Stuck? SIGN OUT and sign back in if you don’t see the add-to-cart button shortly after 11am ET. This trick has worked for me before
Tip 4: Really stuck? I host a YouTube live stream where I teach people how to checkout. We crowd-source the information in a live chat. It helps a lot.
Tip 5: There will be a PS5 Disc restock this Friday, March 11 at select GameStop stores. I was able to exclusively find the details on this (it’s now publicly announced by GameStop HQ just yet). Store link coming soon.
Tip 6: A Target PS5 restock is overdue (maybe Thursday or Friday given how much inventory I know they have)
Tip 7: I’m aware of another PS5 and Xbox restock next week but need a second source (#journalism) before announcing it
How to watch the Apple event today
➡️ The Shortcut skinny on Apple’s event today
iPhone SE 3 with 5G
iPad Air 5th generation
Rumored Mac Mini or ‘Mac Studio’
New Apple Studio Display monitor
It’s titled ‘Peek Performance’ so expect refreshes of existing gadgets.
