I’ve been tracking Cyber Monday deals for years now, yet these MacBook Air deals have stopped me in my tracks and made me do a double-take. For Cyber Monday 2024, you can save big on some of the best laptops Apple has ever shipped, all at prices that’ll fit nearly everyone’s budgets.

The most notable deal involves the latest M3 MacBook Air, which has been discounted substantially considering it came out this year. At Amazon, you can get 23% off the nine-month-old laptop, lowering its price from $1,099 to $844. That gets you 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is on the lower side, but still an incredible value.

The latest MacBook Air is Apple’s best yet with a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, the speedy M3 processor, all-day battery life that can easily stretch to two days, and Apple Intelligence compatibility. It’s lightweight and measures under half an inch thick, so it’s easy to toss in your bag and forget about. My little sister (who’s still in college) has a MacBook Air and absolutely loves it, and if it makes her happy (she’s one of the pickiest people I know), the machine is capable of making anyone happy.

If you need a bigger screen, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is also on sale. At Amazon, you can get the larger laptop for 20% off, dropping the price from $1,299 to $1,044. It’s the best price we’ve seen on the laptop so far, which makes this the best time to buy.

Amazon has also discounted the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with M2. The laptop has dropped 25%, bringing its price down from $999 to $749. This is a really powerful laptop that’s the perfect alternative if the M3 model is still a bit too pricey. It features virtually the same design and colors, the same Apple Intelligence support, and the same gorgeous screen.

The M1 MacBook Air is still here

If you’re shopping on an even tighter budget, Walmart is the place to go. The M1 MacBook Air, which was released back in 2020 as one of Apple’s first M series-based laptops, is still kicking around, and you can get a brand-new model for just $599. That’s $400 cheaper than what it cost at launch, and it’s the perfect laptop for anyone who needs something that masters the basics. From email to shopping online to working in Microsoft 365, the M1 MacBook Air is still a great laptop in 2024.

