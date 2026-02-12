(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is a revolutionary gaming mouse that lets you register clicks faster than ever before. You can shave countless milliseconds off every click, giving you a huge advantage over the competition who are stuck with a standard gaming mouse that uses a mechanical button to register inputs.

However, before you jump into a game of Counter-Strike 2 to put the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike through its paces, you’ll want to ensure you’ve got the best settings. Using the Logitech G Hub software, you can customize the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike to suit you, including the left and right mouse buttons, sensitivity, haptics strength and more.

If you want to take your game to the next level, check out my Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike best settings below. Don’t forget to check out my full Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike review for more.