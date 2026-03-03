👋 Lenovo’s AI Workmate is an AI companion designed to blend the physical and digital workspace

📸 Its key functions include capturing handwritten notes, summarizing tasks, and providing proactive daily assistance

📊 The device features document scanning, signature recognition, and a built-in projector for presentations.

👍 The concept is debuting at MWC 2026 alongside other Lenovo devices like the Legion Go Fold Concept.

Lenovo has revealed an intriguing new concept called the AI Workmate, a robotic companion that promises to bridge the physical and digital worlds by capturing handwritten notes, summarizing tasks, and proactively helping you stay ahead of your day.

The AI Workmate, which basically looks like an orb on a robotic arm, has a cute little display that makes it more personable, and it can even step in with information that you might not know when asked.

The Lenovo AI Workmate’s standout feature is arguably its ability to scan documents, and even recognize when you’re signing something. It can also be used as a projector, allowing you to share your presentation without any additional equipment.

While it can sound a little dystopian, the Lenovo AI Workmate Concept will prompt you when to take a lunch break, which is a nice touch. However, it’s clearly designed to be used in an office when you’re in the presence of other colleagues, so it isn’t ideal for people who work remotely or at home.

The Lenovo AI Workmate Concept is one of many products Lenovo is debuting at MWC 2026, along with the Legion Go Fold Concept – a foldable gaming handheld – the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1, and the Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept.

Up next: I’m the Batman with these RayNeo Air 4 Pro AR smart glasses

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.