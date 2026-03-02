🦇 TCL’s RayNeo has introduced Batman and Joker-themed ‘Justice’ and ‘Chaos’ editions of its Air 4 Pro smart glasses

💰 The thematic additions are snap-on masks and extra branding, adding $20 to the standard $319 price

😎 The Air 4 Pro is the first smart glasses with HDR10 support, maintaining the Air 3 Pro’s 1,200 nits of brightness.

😮 The glasses use micro-OLED displays to project a large virtual screen (like Xreal and Viture models) and connect via USB-C to various devices

TCL’s RayNeo is letting users become their favorite superhero (or villain) with Batman and Joker-themed versions of its Air 4 Pro smart glasses.

Ahead of MWC 2026, the glasses were available to try and transform the $319 RayNeo Air 4 Pro into a novel Batman or Joke mask that can be easily snapped on or off the front of glasses.

You’ll have to pay $20 more for the RayNeo Air 4 Pro Limited Justice Edition or Chaos Edition, but fans of The Dark Knight may be tempted. The glasses also feature some additional branding, like the Batman logo on the right and left stems.

(Credit: RayNeo)

RayNeo’s Air 4 Pro is the first pair of smart glasses with HDR10 support, which should provide brighter highlights and better contrast. Like the Air 3 Pro’s, the glasses offer the same 1,200 nits of peak brightness, the option to flick between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, and audio powered by four Bang & Olufsen, which is an upgrade from the previous model.

Like the Xreal One 1S and Viture Luma Pro, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro lets you project a massive virtual screen in front of your eyes, and it can connect to devices using USB-C. It means you can view your phone, Steam Deck or laptop on a floating, adjustable monitor that tends to look far better than you’d think thanks to the micro-OLED displays.

Up next: Xiaomi’s Gran Turismo 7 EV Hypercar makes its debut at MWC 2026

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.