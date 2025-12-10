🤝 Viture and CD Projekt Red have collaborated on a special edition pair of XR glasses

😮 The Viture x Cyberpunk 2077 Luma Cyber XR Glasses feature a Cyberpunk-inspired design including a semi-translucent frame and yellow coloring

🕶️ They’re based on Viture’s Luma Pro and Ultra glasses that can provide a 152-inch 1200p screen with 120Hz refresh rate via a single USB-C cable

🎁 The special edition glasses cost $529, come with co-branded packaging, and are limited to 10,000 units

If you’ve ever wanted to play Cyberpunk 2077 on a very large virtual screen while wearing a pair of themed glasses with screens inside, then boy, do I have the product for you.

Viture, the folks behind some fantastic AR glasses such as the Luma Pro, have teamed up with Cyberpunk devs CD Projekt Red on a limited edition pair of glasses called the Viture x Cyberpunk 2077 Luma Cyber XR Glasses.

They’re modeled after the Viture Luma Pro and powered by the same visuals as Viture Luma Ultra pair, but feature additional Night City inspired theming such as a semi-translucent frame to show off the circuitry inside and some yellow elements on the temples.

The glasses have been designed by CD Projekt Red’s own art team, and are based on the style of the Kiroshi optics found in the game itself, so you’re basically wearing something from Cyberpunk 2077 – isn’t that cool?

Apart from the design, these are some of Viture’s top-class smart glasses that feature MicroOLED displays inside that can display a huge 152-inch screen in front of you at a sharp 1200p resolution. You also get the benefit of a slick 120Hz refresh rate.

The glasses feature a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, plus they work with a range of devices including phones, gaming handhelds, and laptops for putting things onto a much bigger screen.

You can also add the Viture Pro Neckband to turn them into a wearable computer, and the Viture Pro Mobile Dock that lets them work with the Nintendo Switch 2.

There are 10,000 units available, and there is even a special #2077 model if you really want to lean into Cyberpunk.

As you may expect with a limited edition set of anything, there is a slight premium for the Viture x Cyberpunk 2077 Luma Cyber XR Glasses, with a $549 price tag. That’s $50 more than the standard ones, and you get co-branded packaging, including a case for the glasses, and a certificate of authenticity.

