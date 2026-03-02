😮 Xiaomi debuted the stunning Vision Gran Turismo EV Hypercar at MWC 2026

🎮 The car will be drivable virtually in Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4

🤔 An optional special gaming console/cockpit is also being released

🚘 Details on the car’s performance (like 0-60mph time, battery, and powertrain) are expected later today

Xiaomi is getting in the habit of showing off gorgeous new cars at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress event, and this year, attendees can ogle at the stunning Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo.

As the name implies, the car will be available to drive in Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4, which may be the only way most of us will be able to experience Xiaomi’s impressive new automobile.

For one, we don’t know whether this EV Hypercar will ever be released, and it’s bound to command a heavy price tag if it does come to market. However, Xiaomi is also releasing a special gaming console/cockpit, letting those who want to sit in the car’s unique “cocoon-shaped sofa” do so in the comfort of their own home.

The Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo cockpit. (Credit: Xiaomi)

We should learn more about how fast the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo can reach 0-60mph, what battery it uses, and more about its powertrain today when MWC officially opens its doors to the press.

A few years ago, Xiaomi showed off the SU7 Ultra at MWC, which did eventually come to market in China. While it’s unlikely such a futuristic concept car will do the same, car enthusiasts will be keeping their fingers crossed. For the rest of us, a virtual version in Gran Turismo 7 will do nicely.

Up next: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite is the biggest smartwatch chip upgrade in 3 years

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.