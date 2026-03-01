💻 Lenovo has announced a new version of its Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop

⚙️ The device now comes with Intel’s Core Ultra 3 processors for better performance

✍️ It also has a tweaked design that will appeal more to creators

👀 Lenovo has also announced a slew of other updates to its laptops, including the new Yoga Pro 7a and IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra

Lenovo is introducing a slew of new laptops at MWC 2026, and one of the most eye-catching is the new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition. The laptop, which boasts a familiar 360-degree hinge so it can transform from a laptop to a tablet, is getting even more creator-friendly with a new Canvas Mode: snap the magnetic Yoga Pen Gen 2 case to the lid of the laptop, flip the display as far as it can go, and it’ll lie at a slight angle to help artists feel more comfortable when sketching or drawing.

Canvas Mode on the Yoga 9i 2-in-1. (Credit: Lenovo)

The extra height can also be good for general laptop usage, if your talents don’t align with those of folks like Michelangelo.

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 has a modern design with curved sides, military-grade drop resistance, and a chassis that weighs under three pounds. Inside, Lenovo has updated it with Intel’s Core Ultra 3 processors which will deliver better performance and efficiency, as well as better AI performance in features like Copilot+ and Lenovo’s own Qira Personal Ambient Intelligence system, which has a deeper understanding of the contents of your laptop to help you manage tasks and find information on the fly.

There’s a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that can reach 1,100 nits of brightness, and it looked stunning in our demo ahead of MWC. You’ll also find four speakers and upgraded microphones for better voice pickup. It ships in a single Cosmic Blue color that Lenovo has been using for a while now, which looks nice in person but might not be for everyone. It starts at $1,949 and launches this May.

Lenovo is also announcing the new IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra, which takes the company’s thin and light form factor of the Slim 5i and packs it with Intel’s latest chips, up to the Core Ultra 7 256v. You get a 14-inch 16:10 LCD or OLED display (with a 120Hz refresh rate), a 65Wh battery, up to 32GB of RAM, and plenty of ports. The laptop weighs under two pounds and measures 11.9mm thick, so it’ll be easy to slip into your bag on the go. It won’t go on sale until October, but at least it’ll cost $799.

There’s also the Yoga Pro 7a, which packs specs like AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors and up to 128GB of RAM into a beefy build with a spacious 15.3-inch 2.5K OLED display. Lenovo’s X Power thermal technology helps to keep everything cool under heavy workloads, and the trackpad doubles as a Wacom tablet so you can draw with a Yoga Pen Gen 2. The laptop starts at $2,099 and goes on sale in April.

Lenovo is also updating the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition with new chips, the IdeaPad Slim 3i, and the Idea Tab Pro with new AI features and a matte display option. All of these will be gradually shipping to customers over the next few months.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.