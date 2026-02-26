🎥 Adobe has introduced a new Firefly feature to help video editors with their workflows

🤖 Called Quick Cut, the feature uses AI to help kickstart an editing project

🎞️ You can upload your own footage and describe what type of video you want to create

🧑‍💻 It’s rolling out now to Firefly users and is part of Adobe’s current unlimited generations promotion

Adobe wants to help video editors kick-start their workflows with a new feature in Firefly.

Called Quick Cut, the feature leans on the company’s advanced AI chops to help you lay out all of your clips faster in a timeline by describing what type of video you want to make. It sifts through all of your A-roll and B-roll, looks at its natural progression, and organizes it to help save you time on your next big edit.

Quick Cut seems to be tailored for just about anyone, whether you’re editing an hour-long podcast or making a simple cooking tutorial. It can help you splice key moments from an interview, condense unboxing videos, or optimize your video for social media. All you have to do is upload all of your clips, choose an aspect ratio, describe the type of video you want, and Firefly does the rest.

It also integrates image-to-vide generation so you can bring your still photos to life in your videos. Firefly’s Quick Cut can also generate new B-roll if you need it, although its primary purpose is helping you stitch together existing clips more so than generating a full-blown video for you. This might be the time-saving tool we need at The Shortcut for clipping our daily live show, The Shortcut Live.

Adobe promotes fine-tuning your video after Quick Cut has done its job. Afterward, you’ll have the video you wanted to make in a lot less time, which will appeal to anyone who’s spent hours editing videos that run a fraction of the time.

Quick Cut is rolling out now to Firefly users and is included in Adobe’s unlimited generation offer, which means you don’t need to worry about running out of tokens to make all the edits you need in your video. Just make sure you sign up for Firefly by March 16 to take advantage of the promotion.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.