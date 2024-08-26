(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lenovo’s Legion Go PC gaming handheld is getting a whole array of new accessories almost a year after its original launch in October 2023. The timing is a little strange, but many of these accessories are welcome additions especially since they make the handheld more versatile and Nintendo Switch-like. Lenovo could also be adding these accessories so much later to also support its future handhelds like the rumored Lenovo Legion Go 2 and Lenovo Legion Go Lite.

First up; the new Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector helps combine the Legion Go’s wireless controllers into a single gamepad similar to the Switch’s Joy-Con Grip. This connector accessory also features a built-in battery to power the detachable TrueStrike controllers. We’ve contacted Lenovo for details on the battery size and will follow up once we hear back. The Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector ships in October 2024 for $49.99.

Hopefully, Sony will take a page out of Lenovo and Nintendo’s book and adopt detachable controllers for its rumored PSP 2 handheld.

The Legion Go is the only gaming handheld with a controller that transforms into a gaming mouse, and now Lenovo has added a portable keyboard so you can get the full keyboard and mouse experience on the go. The Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard is a miniature 75% layout keyboard that’s extremely compact and only 5.6mm thick. The Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard ships November 2024 for $39.99.

Lenovo has also created a dedicated USB-C dock for the Legion Go. It features a single HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C, 1GB ethernet, and up to 100W of charging power. The Lenovo Legion Go USB-C Dock will be available this month for $64.99

The Lenovo Legion Go features removable thumbsticks you can pluck out and now Lenovo has added joysticks and caps you can add to customize your handheld. They come in a variety of colors and shapes including concave, convex, flat disks, and pointy domes. The Lenovo Legion Go joystick and caps are $9.99 for a set and they ship in November 2024.

Lenovo also added a beefier Legion Go Carry Case designed to hold the system and all the newly announced accessories above including the keyboard and power adapter. The Legion Go already ships with a sturdy hard case but only fits the console and FPS Mode controller puck. Lenovo Legion Go Carry Case will retail for $29.99 later this December.

Lastly, for more gaming at home, Lenovo has introduced a pair of 27-inch and 32-inch curved gaming monitors. The Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 and Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 both share 1,500R curved displays, which support a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. The Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 arrives in October for $319.99. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 will arrive later in December 2024 starting at $269.99.

Up next: The Asus ROG Ally X is our new king of handhelds in our review

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam